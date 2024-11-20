Woman Critically Injured In Hwy 27 Crash Haines City – Southbound Lanes Affected

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a multiple vehicle accidents on Hwy 27. According to reports the accident occurred at approximately 5:38pm at the intersection of Hwy 27 & Lucerne Park Rd.

According to Carrie Horstman, public information officer, with Polk County the crash involved multiple vehicles. A box work truck and an SUV. The female driver of the SUV is in critical condition at this time. A medical helicopter evacuation also took place.

At this time the investigation is ongoing. “Southbound lanes of 27 are impacted” per Horstman. We suggest finding alternate routes as traffic is being rerouted and maybe for several hours!

We will update as more information becomes available.