“Triple D” Restaurant Opening In Polk County Next Week

A “Triple D” restaurant is opening next Monday in Polk County. The restaurant is Metro Diner and it will be opening on November 18th and it is located at 5293 S.Florida Avenue in Lakeland. Located on Florida Avenue South, between Fitzgerald Road and West Pipkin Road/ Lake Miriam Dr, Metro Diner Lakeland is across the street from Crunch Fitness.

Whether you’re craving Charleston Shrimp & Grits for dinner, a Classic Burger for breakfast, or Biscuits and Sausage Gravy for lunch, know that you will be able to order anything, any time of day at Metro Diner Lakeland!

Charleston Shrimp Grits

Metro Diner’s story began in 1938 when the building that would become the first location opened in Jacksonville, Florida. Officially branded in 1992, Metro Diner quickly became the go-to local restaurant for comforting classics and reimagined favorites.

With the help of Master Chef Mark Davoli and his family, Metro Diner continued to grow and even earned a spot on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

“Guy’s right when he says Metro Diner “is not your typical diner.” They’re changing our landscape of comfort food by serving a layer of french fries atop steak salad. Even their French toast is layered with a banana-cream cheese filling smothered between two slices of challah.” from Food Network.

Editors Note: This is Carl, cofounder of the DailyRidge. My wife and I have had Metro Diner in several locations over the years and it has been fantastic. Definitely worth a visit to see if they have brought their magic with them to Lakeland! Our personal favorite is the chicken & waffles with hot sauce!

Here is the Triple D episode: