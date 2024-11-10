Polk Mom Calls Deputies After Son Continuously Used Here Credit Card Without Permission

A Davenport woman has called Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and had her son arrested after he allegedly used her credit card without her permission. Tyler Ewell, DOB: 7/29/92 is being charged with Florida State Statute 817.61. Fraudulent Use of Credit card Greater Than $100, Florida State Statute 812.014(2)(C)1 Grand Theft G T $750 Less Than $5000 and Florida State Statute 817.568(2)(A) Criminal use of personal Identification.

Ewell reportedly advised deputies “Ewell advised the reason why he does this, is due to the fact that she will not let him use the card to buy the stuff he wants”!

The following is a redacted, but unedited portion of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit (It should be noted that this is an unedited report of facts by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions. A suspect is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.) :

TheSingle family home located at REDACTED



On November 1, 2024, at approximately 0740 hours, I responded to the above address in reference to a Credit card fraud.



Upon arrival, I made contact with REDACTED (Mother) who advised that her sonwas using her credit card ending in REDACTED without her permission to make purchases at multiple locations. REDACTED advised that she had told her son to stop using her card without her consent or that she would involve law enforcement in reference to the matter. REDACTED stated this has been ongoing since September of 2024 with charges totaling $4384.87 on her credit card. REDACTED advised that her son Tyler has been using her credit card against her will and intentionally without her permission to make purchases. REDACTED provided a written sworn statement in reference to the incident that took place.



I made contact with Tyler David Ewell W/M 07/29/92 (Son). I spoke to Ewell in reference to the situation and asked him if he’s been using REDACTED credit card to make purchases in which Ewell advised he has. I read Ewell Miranda rights and advised him I was currently investigating him due to using a credit card without REDACTED permission. Ewell was aware of the situation and stated that he has been using REDACTED credit card ending in REDACTED to make purchases without her consent at multiple locations. Ewell advised me he was using her card without her permission and against her will. Ewell advised the reason why he does this, is due to the fact that she will not let him use the card to buy the stuff he wants so he takes the credit card without unauthorized permission. Ewell advised on the purchases he makes when he uses REDACTED cards which are at multiple smoke shops,Wawa gas station, Miller Ale House, and other purchases ETC. Ewell provided a sworn written statement admitting to using the credit card at multiple locations without permission from REDACTED.

REDACTED and Ewell completed a sworn written statement in reference to the incident that took place.



Ewell intentionally and willfully took the credit card from REDACTED in orderto benefit from it.



A query was conducted for Ewell on CIC warrants which yielded negative results.



Ewell was transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Processing Center without further incident.”