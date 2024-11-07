Polk County Massage Parlors Raided – Multiple Prostitution Arrests

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit conducted a two-day undercover operation beginning Monday, November 4, 2024, which resulted in the arrest of 21 individuals.

Undercover detectives went to various massage parlors in the Davenport, Dundee, Lakeland, and Winter Haven areas of Polk County to purchase lawful massages from licensed massage therapists. During these massages, twenty of the massage therapists offered to commit sexual acts for money during the sessions. One suspect, Jinxia Huang, battered the undercover detective when he denied her advances. Another suspect, Xiu Lin, was arrested outside of a massage parlor for resisting arrest due to interfering while detectives placed another woman under arrest for prostitution.

“We want our communities to be safe and free from illegal activities, and criminals who take advantage of people. These arrests are part of our ongoing efforts to hold those who break the law accountable. We’re focused on keeping our neighborhoods safe, and we’ll keep cracking down on businesses that operate outside the law.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The suspects arrested in this case and their charges are as follows:

ARRESTED AT XI XI SPA, 7554 Cypress Gardens Blvd:

Qiuhua Zhang (10/14/1974) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2), and Unlicensed Massage Therapy (M1)

Jinxia Huang (5/23/1987) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2), Unlicensed Massage Therapy (M1), Battery (M1), and False Imprisonment (F3)

ARRESTED AT NEW COAST SPA, 28079 U.S. Hwy 27:

Rose Wang Walker (3/28/1963) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2). She told deputies that she is the owner of the business.

Hongxin Yang (7/8/1970) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2)

ARRESTED AT QUEEN DAY SPA, 1947 21st Street NW:

Qui Qiaojun (9/19/1993) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2) and Unlicensed Massage Therapy (M1)

Li An (2/8/1973) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2) and Unlicensed Massage Therapy (M1)

ARRESTED AT HEALTH ASIAN MASSAGE, 1222 6TH Street NW:

Shuangyan Hu (6/11/1983) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2) and Unlicensed Massage Therapy (M1)

Xuekun Lin (11/18/1974) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2) and Unlicensed Massage Therapy (M1)

ARRESTED AT SHANGRILA MASSAGE, 1134 1st Street South:

Ying Lin (1/11/1976) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2)

Xiu Lin (9/6/1969) – Charged with two counts of Resisting Arrest (M1)

ARRESTED AT NEW ORIENTAL MASSAGE, 6000 Lucerne Park Road:

Baohua Zhang (12/10/1972) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2). She told deputies that she is the owner of the business.

ARRESTED AT TOP OASIS SPA, 1975 E Edgewood Drive:

Yanfei Ye (3/27/1971) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2) and Unlicensed Massage Therapy (M1)

Ruifen Ren (9/2/1960) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2)

ARRESTED AT I-SPA MASSAGE, 1114 Mayflower Drive:

Shixin Zhang (5/23/1968) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2)

ARRESTED AT OCEAN MASSAGE STAR, 127 Alamo Drive East:

Hong Xia Sok (8/27/1974) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2) and Resisting Arrest (M1)

Yihua Yu (12/4/1981) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2) and Lewd Behavior (M2)

ARRESTED AT LUCKY ASIAN MASSAGE, 3234 S Florida Avenue:

Zhuling Liu (6/1/1962) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2)

Fenghua Jiang (5/6/1966) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2)

ARRESTED AT EASTERN MASSAGE, 105 Allamanda Drive:

Yan Luo (9/9/1960) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2)

Jinfeng Mu (11/29/1964) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2). She was arrested in a similiar operation in December 2023.

ARRESTED AT SUN SPA, 110 Polo Park East:

Yuling Zhang Collins (3/29/1967) – Charged with Offering to Commit Prostitution (M2)

Anyone with information about illegal activities or suspected human trafficking occurring in a Polk County massage parlor business is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-TIPS (8477) or visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com & click the “Submit a Tip” tab. Citizens may also download the P3TIPS app on their cell phone or mobile device.