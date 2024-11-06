Vertical Construction Completed On New $109 Million Orlando Health Lakeland Highlands Hospital

Orlando Health team members, Polk County officials and community members celebrated a major milestone during a Topping Out Ceremony held at the Orlando Health Lakeland Highlands Hospital construction site, near the corner of the Polk County Parkway and Lakeland Highlands Road today.

The group gathered to sign the final beam, just before it was hoisted by a crane and swung into place. The celebration commemorates the end of vertical construction on the 7-story facility

When the Orlando Health Lakeland Highlands Hospital opens in 2026, it will open with 302 inpatient beds. That’s more than double the originally announced opening bed count of 136 beds.

“Following additional review, Orlando Health determined that it can best meet the healthcare needs of the Lakeland and greater Polk County communities by opening a hospital with more inpatient capacity than we originally announced,” said Jamal Hakim, MD, COO, Orlando Health. “As one of the state’s fastest growing communities, Orlando Health recognizes that it needs to accelerate its delivery of high-quality, outcomes-based healthcare to these communities. We are excited about our revised plan and its many benefits for the community.”

In addition to the increased bed count, on opening day, the hospital will also feature nearly 30 ICU/progressive care rooms, 16 patient rooms to support a women’s birthing program, shelled space for a future neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a 48-bed emergency department and additional medical and support services including imaging, lab, pharmacy, dining and gift shop, among others.

“Located at the southeast corner where the Polk Parkway meets Lakeland Highlands Road, the Orlando Health Lakeland Highlands Hospital will be a stunning 7-story facility set on an attractive, welcoming campus,” said Matt Taylor, senior vice president of asset strategy for Orlando Health. “Our goal is to always provide convenient access to the healthcare services so greatly needed by the community, on a campus our patients and visitors can easily navigate and use.”

The hospital, which is approved for up to 360 beds, is slated for a summer 2026 opening.