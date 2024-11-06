Lakeland Man Who Allegedly Stabbed His Wife To Death Claims She Was Acting Erratic

LAKELAND, FL (November 6, 2024) – On November 5, 2024, at 6:32 a.m. the Lakeland Police Department responded to a residence on North Fork Drive for a stabbing which just occurred. The 911 call was placed by Deljie Tyson, age 50, who was at the residence. Tyson told dispatchers he just stabbed his wife, Sandra Green, age 46, during an altercation where he claimed she was acting erratic.

Tyson was still at the scene when officers arrived, and Green was found in the residence on the kitchen floor with numerous apparent stab wounds to her upper body. Two knives and a handgun were located nearby in the kitchen, however, it did not appear the gun had been fired during the altercation. Tyson also suffered stab wound to his arm and a small cut on his finger.

Polk County Fire Rescue and the Lakeland Fire Department arrived on scene to provide life-saving measures for Green. Both Green and Tyson were transported to Lakeland Regional Health. Medical professionals pronounced Green deceased a short time later. During treatment it was discovered that Green suffered more than 20 stab wounds. Tyson was treated for a minor injury and taken into custody by Lakeland Police.

Detectives and Forensic Technicians responded to investigate and process the scene. Based on evidence gathered, Tyson was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder with a Weapon. Tyson retained legal counsel and refused to speak with detectives about the details of the incident.

The investigation remains active for compete processing of the evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Troy Smith at [email protected].