Polk County Deputies Looking To Arrest Theodore Murray – Candidate Running For Polk Sheriff – You Will Never Guess Why

Leon County Mugshot Of Theodore Murray

Theodore “Pink Tie” Murray, a Frostproof resident with past encounters with law enforcement, is running as an independent candidate for Polk County Sheriff against longtime incumbent Grady Judd. Murray cites personal experiences and a belief that the community deserves a fresh perspective on law enforcement. Judd, a Republican who has served as sheriff for over 20 years, is known for his tough stance on crime and high visibility within the county. Murray wasn’t thought to stand much of a chance as Polk Sheriff Judd typically wins with more than 90% of the vote.

In a crazy twist the Leon County Sheriff’s Office has an arrest warrant out for Murray. The Daily Ridge contacted the Polk County Sheriff Office for comment. Carrie Horstman, Public Information Officer, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were contacted from Leon County Sheriff’s Office. “Our agency received a message from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office this morning that Theodore Murray, DOB 3/3/1978, has an active felony warrant for battery on an emergency medical care provider and was possibly at REDACTED in Frostproof. Leon County requested that we send deputies to that address to see if he was there. The deputies did not find anyone at that home, and spoke to residents in the area, who told the deputies that Murray has not lived there for approximately four years. Deputies called his parents, who advised they have not had any recent contact with him and do not know where he lives. They told deputies he has no family in Polk County.” according to Horstman.

Murray, has a background that includes past run-ins with law enforcement. He plead nolo contendre and was adjudicated guilty of video voyeurism in 10/14/2005. He was also originally charged for Lewd and Lascivious which was dropped by prosecutors after he plead guilty.

This is a developing story and we have reached out to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office for a copy of the arrest warrant. We have also reached out to Theodore Murray by phone and text messages with no response. Here are a few of the mugshots for Theodore Murray.

Polls close at 7pm tonight. We will have results as soon as they are available. Our next sheriff might be in jail rather than arresting bad guys.