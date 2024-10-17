The 25th Anniversary Lake Mirror Classic Car Show This Weekend In Lakeland

The Lake Mirror Classic brings all the grandeur of a top-level Concours to Lakeland. The event runs from Friday October 18th – Sunday October 20th.



You will see rolling works of art from some of the nation’s top auto collectors and museums along with rare and themed automobile displays. The unique setting also features vintage wooden boats and the ever popular Amphicars will be in and around Lake Mirror at this center piece of the 3-day Lake Mirror Classic.

The Amphicar 770 was <strong>a unique vehicle produced in the 1960s<strong> It was an amphibious vehicle meaning it could travel on land as well as in water The name 770 referred to its ability to reach 7 miles per hour in the water and 70 miles per hour on land The Amphicar was produced in West Germany between 1961 and 1968

You will be amazed as the streets of historic downtown Lakeland transform with fantastic show vehicles, great displays and fun!



Over 400 Classics, Exotics, Muscle Cars, Hot Rods, Specialty Vehicles and Trucks make this fun for all ages. You will be amazed when you see fantastic show vehicles from all over Florida and beyond!

Downtown Streets Will Be Filled With Classic Cars SATURDAY OCTOBER 19TH 2024<br>10AM 4PM

The Lake Mirror Classic Road Tour Sunday, October 20th, 2024 8am – 1pm.

The emphasis of the Tour is on “fun.” Create memories, spend time with friends and make new ones. The event encourages fun and challenges your senses to follow the clues provided. You will also see some of the most beautiful and scenic roads in Central Florida.

2024 Grand Marshal Kip Wasenko Automotive Designer Race Car Designer Racer and an amazing lifelong auto enthusiast

2024 Grand Marshal, Kip Wasenko is an automotive designer, race car designer, racer and an amazing, lifelong auto enthusiast. He began his 40-year Design Career at General Motors in June 1968. During this time his career included the U.S., Europe and Australia. He retired in May 2008.

At GM Design Kip was Chief Designer of Saturn, Chevrolet Studio, Oldsmobile Studio, Cadillac Studio and several Advance Studios. He was Director of Design of the GM Performance Division and Specialty Vehicles.



In 1973 Kip received his first Design Patent on the Two-Rotor Mid-Engine Corvette Concept Car which is now on display at the Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY. Kip also designed many Indy 500 and Daytona 500 Pace Cars. The most exotic was the Mid-Engine Buick Wildcat with its exposed Indy 500 Engine by Buick. This Mid-Engine Wildcat, designed in 1984-85, was a true Supercar Concept that would rival today’s million dollar Supercars.

Complete details, times and locations here: https://lakemirrorclassic.com