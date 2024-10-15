Polk County Parks and Environmental Lands Sites Begin Reopening

Bartow, Fla. (October 14, 2024) — A majority of Polk County’s more than 100 parks and boat ramps are set to reopen Tuesday, Oct. 15. If a Polk County park or boat ramp is not listed below, it will reopen tomorrow, although there may be facilities within the parks that are closed for repairs.

The following locations will reopen Wednesday, Oct. 16:

Johnny and Freida Brooks Resource Center

Mary Norma Campbell Resource Center

Medulla Resource Center

Wabash Resource Center

Wilfred Smith Resource Center

The following locations will open on Friday, Oct. 18:

Coleman Landing Campground

Lake Arbuckle Campground

Lake Hatchineha Campground

Lake Rosalie Campground

Saddle Creek Campground

The following locations are closed indefinitely:

Alafia River Reserve

Bone Valley ATV Park

Circle B Bar Reserve

Gator Creek Reserve

Highland City Senior Field (Strickland Pit)

Homeland Heritage Park

Lake Hancock Boat Ramp

Lakeland Highland Scrub

Loyce E. Harpe Park

Panther Point Trail

Peace River Canoe Launch

Peace River Hammock

Rolling Hills Park

Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve

Walker Road Park

All Stormwater Sites

Additionally, access to Simmers-Young Park will be from American Spirit Boulevard only.

Polk County officials will be in contact with youth and adult leagues to discuss resuming league games and practices.

If you have questions about these closures, contact Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division at (863) 534-7377.