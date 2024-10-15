Polk County Parks and Environmental Lands Sites Begin Reopening

Bartow, Fla. (October 14, 2024) — A majority of Polk County’s more than 100 parks and boat ramps are set to reopen Tuesday, Oct. 15. If a Polk County park or boat ramp is not listed below, it will reopen tomorrow, although there may be facilities within the parks that are closed for repairs.
The following locations will reopen Wednesday, Oct. 16:
- Johnny and Freida Brooks Resource Center
- Mary Norma Campbell Resource Center
- Medulla Resource Center
- Wabash Resource Center
- Wilfred Smith Resource Center
The following locations will open on Friday, Oct. 18:
- Coleman Landing Campground
- Lake Arbuckle Campground
- Lake Hatchineha Campground
- Lake Rosalie Campground
- Saddle Creek Campground
The following locations are closed indefinitely:
- Alafia River Reserve
- Bone Valley ATV Park
- Circle B Bar Reserve
- Gator Creek Reserve
- Highland City Senior Field (Strickland Pit)
- Homeland Heritage Park
- Lake Hancock Boat Ramp
- Lakeland Highland Scrub
- Loyce E. Harpe Park
- Panther Point Trail
- Peace River Canoe Launch
- Peace River Hammock
- Rolling Hills Park
- Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve
- Walker Road Park
- All Stormwater Sites
Additionally, access to Simmers-Young Park will be from American Spirit Boulevard only.
Polk County officials will be in contact with youth and adult leagues to discuss resuming league games and practices.
If you have questions about these closures, contact Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division at (863) 534-7377.