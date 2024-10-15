33 Yr Old Lakeland Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Motorcycle crash kills Lakeland man Monday night

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Monday night, October 14, 2024, north of Lakeland.

33-year old James Brooks III of Lakeland died at the scene of the crash, despite efforts from bystanders who attempted to keep him alive with CPR.

PCSO deputies and members from Polk County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the crash at Deeson Road and Kathleen Road at about 11:03 pm.

The investigation is being conducted by the detectives from the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit.

According to the preliminary findings, Mr. Brooks was driving a red 2007 Suzuki motorcycle east on Deeson Road, and failed to negotiate a curve, just west of Kathleen Road.

Brooks’ motorcycle left the right (south) side of the road and struck a utility pole.

It is believed that Mr. Brooks was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Deeson Road was closed for approximately three hours, and the investigation is ongoing.