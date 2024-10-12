Florida Highway Patrol Reports A Haines City Woman Killed In Friday Night Crash

According to Sergeant Steve Gaskins, Florida Highway Patrol, Public Affairs Officer, a 29 yr old Haines City woman was killed in crash on Brannon Island Rd. The crash occurred at 10:40pm when the woman, who was driving a Ford Fiesta, crashed into a semi tractor trailer.

The Ford Fiesta was traveling eastbound on Brannon Island Rd. and at the same time the tractor-trailer, driven by a 35 Yr old man’s from Darby Pennsylvania, was traveling southbound on Detour Rd. The Fiesta failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the trailer portion of the tractor-trailer. The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

This accident is still under investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol does not release names per Marsy’s Law.