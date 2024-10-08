USPS Polk Operations Suspended Ahead Of Hurricane Milton

Some USPS Operations Temporarily Suspended Ahead of Hurricane Milton

CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Hurricane Milton approaches, and to ensure the safety of customers and employees, the Postal Service is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations in the specific 3-digit ZIP Code areas listed below. Additional information will be provided in the coming days to keep the public aware of the status of mail and package delivery service and retail service availability.

ZIP Codes beginning with 335, 336, 337, 338, 339, 341, 342, and 346:

Effective at 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, all retail and delivery operations for facilities in the 335, 336, 337, 338, 339, 341, 342 and 346 3-Digit ZIP Code Areas will be temporarily suspended until further notice due to Hurricane Milton.

No alternate sites are available at this time.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website, www.usps.com, the Post Office that’s always open. The Postal Service’s smartphone app makes it even quicker to use the most popular functions on www.usps.com, anytime and anywhere.

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience to our customers. The Postal Service appreciates its customers and thanks them for their patience.

USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.

HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

– Lakeland

– Winter Haven

– Bartow

* WIND

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Cat 1 Hurricane force wind

– Peak Wind Forecast: 60-80 mph with gusts to 100 mph

– Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Wednesday evening

until Thursday afternoon

– Window for Hurricane force winds: Wednesday evening until

Thursday morning

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind

greater than 110 mph

– The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

– PLAN: Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane

force or higher.

– PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property

should be urgently completed. Prepare for catastrophic wind

damage.

– ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic

– Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete

roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile

homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne

projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or

months.

– Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences

and roadway signs blown over.

– Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within

urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways,

and access routes impassable.

– Widespread power and communications outages.

* FLOODING RAIN

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect

– Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally

higher amounts

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme

flooding rain

– The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from

the previous assessment.

– PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues

are likely.

– PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme

and widespread rainfall flooding.

– ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take

action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic

– Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations

and rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their

banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams,

creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood

control systems and barriers may become stressed.

– Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple

communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or

washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover

escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of

raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions

become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures

with some weakened or washed out.

* TORNADO

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Situation is favorable for tornadoes

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several

tornadoes

– The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the

previous assessment.

– PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

several tornadoes with a few possibly intense having larger

damage paths.

– PREPARE: Those living in manufactured homes or on boats are

urged to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather

arrives.

– ACT: Listen for tornado watches and warnings. If a tornado

warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

– The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the

execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

– Several places may experience tornado damage with a few

spots of considerable damage, power loss, and

communications failures.

– Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile

homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped

or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and boats tossed about.

Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.

