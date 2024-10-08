USPS Polk Operations Suspended Ahead Of Hurricane Milton

Some USPS Operations Temporarily Suspended Ahead of Hurricane Milton
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Hurricane Milton approaches, and to ensure the safety of customers and employees, the Postal Service is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations in the specific 3-digit ZIP Code areas listed below. Additional information will be provided in the coming days to keep the public aware of the status of mail and package delivery service and retail service availability.
ZIP Codes beginning with 335, 336, 337, 338, 339, 341, 342, and 346:
Effective at 2:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, all retail and delivery operations for facilities in the 335, 336, 337, 338, 339, 341, 342 and 346 3-Digit ZIP Code Areas will be temporarily suspended until further notice due to Hurricane Milton.
No alternate sites are available at this time.
Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to obtain information, including available alternate Post Office retail locations, or check the Postal Service website, www.usps.com, the Post Office that’s always open. The Postal Service’s smartphone app makes it even quicker to use the most popular functions on www.usps.com, anytime and anywhere.
We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience to our customers. The Postal Service appreciates its customers and thanks them for their patience.
USPS Service Alerts provide information to consumers, small businesses and business mailers about postal facility service disruptions due to weather-related and other natural disasters or events. Updated information is available at https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
– Lakeland
– Winter Haven
– Bartow
* WIND
– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Cat 1 Hurricane force wind
– Peak Wind Forecast: 60-80 mph with gusts to 100 mph
– Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Wednesday evening
until Thursday afternoon
– Window for Hurricane force winds: Wednesday evening until
Thursday morning
– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind
greater than 110 mph
– The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
– PLAN: Plan for extreme wind of equivalent CAT 3 hurricane
force or higher.
– PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect life and property
should be urgently completed. Prepare for catastrophic wind
damage.
– ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic
– Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete
roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile
homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne
projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or
months.
– Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences
and roadway signs blown over.
– Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within
urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways,
and access routes impassable.
– Widespread power and communications outages.
* FLOODING RAIN
– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect
– Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally
higher amounts
– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme
flooding rain
– The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
– PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
are likely.
– PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme
and widespread rainfall flooding.
– ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life.
– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic
– Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations
and rescues.
– Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their
banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams,
creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. Flood
control systems and barriers may become stressed.
– Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple
communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or
washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover
escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of
raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions
become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures
with some weakened or washed out.
* TORNADO
– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
– Situation is favorable for tornadoes
– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for several
tornadoes
– The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
– PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
several tornadoes with a few possibly intense having larger
damage paths.
– PREPARE: Those living in manufactured homes or on boats are
urged to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather
arrives.
– ACT: Listen for tornado watches and warnings. If a tornado
warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly.
– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
– The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the
execution of emergency plans during tropical events.
– Several places may experience tornado damage with a few
spots of considerable damage, power loss, and
communications failures.
– Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile
homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped
or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and boats tossed about.
Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION: