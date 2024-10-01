Propane Gas Leak At Sleepy Hill Elementary Sends 5 Patients To Hospital- No Student’s Involved & Situation Is Under Control

The Polk County Fire Rescue, Lakeland Fire Department and other local emergency personnel were called to Sleepy Hill Elementary, 2285 Sleepy Hill Road, Lakeland, FL 33810, due to a propane gas leak in the school’s cafeteria. The call appears to have come in around 11:30 am.

Multiple ambulances from PCFR were called to the scene. According to Katelyn Hoverkamp, Public Information Officer, with Polk County Fire Rescue (who is at the scene) they transported 5 adult patients. Those were all the details she could provide at the moment as the scene is under the jurisdiction of the Lakeland Fire Department. Emergency units are still at the scene on standby to assist if needed.

The Daily Ridge reached out to Stephanie Lewis, Public Relations & Information Manager, for the Lakeland Fire Department (who is also at the scene) and she advised the scene is secure. The cafeteria building (it’s a separate building from the rest of the school) has been evacuated. The fire department turned of the gas and a gas inspection is to take place to determine the leak and repair it. An additional 5 adults suffered minor illness from the exposure to the propane gas, but did not wish or require to be transported.

According to Lewis, no students were involved and currently no danger to the students. It appears classes are continuing as normal.

The Polk County School Board sent out an email that stated the following:

“Sleepy Hill Elementary

Dear families,

This message is being sent on behalf of Sleepy Hill Elementary. The fire department and EMS are currently on campus responding to a propane leak in the cafeteria.

Some of the cafeteria staff have reported feeling ill and are receiving medical attention.

There are no reports of illness from students.

Again, we have responders on scene attending to the cafeteria staff, but no students have reported feeling sick. We intend to continue with our school day and will ensure that the campus is safe for everyone. This message is just to keep you informed, thank you.”

This is a developing story and we will update as more information is released.