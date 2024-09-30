Polk Water Rates Going Up 6% This Week

Water and wastewater rates will increase by 6% beginning Oct. 1. The surcharge assessed on water usage and reclaimed water usage also will increase, as will connection fees. The increases are necessary to allow the county to meet its current and future water demands.

There are steps you can take, however, to conserve water and reduce your bills, including:

Install low-flow toilets and shower heads.

Check washing machines, toilets and pipes often for leaks.

Do not let water run needlessly.

Turn off the water when you’re brushing your teeth.

Invest in water-saving appliances.

Modify landscapes to feature Florida-friendly plants and grass.

Invest in rain sensors or smart irrigation timers.

For more information, visit https://www.polk-county.net/how-floridas-water-dilemma-is-impacting-polk-utilities-rates/.

Residents may text “HELLO” to (888) 299-POLK (7655) to receive non-emergency updates and alerts, including changes in waste collection.