Dundee Woman Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter – PCSO To Brief Media

According to reports the Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Dundee woman charging her with 1 count of Aggravated Manslaughter Of An Elderly or Disabled Person. The arrest came on September 26th. The suspect Beatrice Taylor, DOB: 05/11/1999, from Dundee was in court Friday, 27th, and was not given bond. Taylor will have here arraignment 10/29/24.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office, public information officer advised they will be releasing details of the arrest after the weekend.

As readers may be aware multiple personnel along with Sheriff Grady Judd and Polk County Fire Rescue have deployed to Taylor County disaster zone.

A man shown as Taylor’s boyfriend on Facebook wrote this public post:

“Black Lives Matter please do something the Polk County Sheriff’s Office framed one of your own kind she was a caretaker and a elderly person passed away under her watch and they charged my beautiful fiancé with manslaughter they framed her on something horrible she didn’t even do it’s time to protest and take action this should be huge news please share when you see this”

Facebook Post By Suspects Alleged Boyfriend

This is a developing story and we will update as soon as information is available by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.