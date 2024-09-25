Haines City Woman Killed In Lake Hatchineha Rd. Crash

Haines City woman killed in a two vehicle crash near Lake Hamilton

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred east of Lake Hamilton just after midnight Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash on Lake Hatchineha Road at 12:26 am, along with Polk County Fire Rescue.

61-year old Agnes Dorelien of Haines City was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Mrs. Dorelien was a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Camry that was being driven by 63-year old Yvon Dorelien.

Mr. Dorelien suffered non-life threatening injuries and was also transported by ambulance to a hospital.

The other driver, 41-year old Douglas Fairel, Jr. of Haines City was treated at the scene. He was the driver of a 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

The preliminary investigation by the PCSO’s Traffic Homicide investigators determined that Mr. Fairel’s Cadillac was westbound on Lake Hatchineha Road, when his vehicle crossed over the center line and collided with the Dorelien’s Toyota which was traveling east.

All occupants of the two vehicles were wearing seatbelts prior to the crash.

Lake Hatchineha Road was closed for approximately five hours.