Carl Fish
Carl Fish

One Person Killed In Rockridge Rd Crash North Of Lakeland

According to Brian Bruchey, Public Information Officer, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office a crash occurred north of Lakeland on Rockridge Road (near Country Place Road). PCSO units were dispatched to that scene at about 8:36pm.

The crash appears to be a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle hit a tree, and one person has been found deceased. 

This crash remains under investigation.

We will send out additional information on Monday.

