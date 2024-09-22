According to Brian Bruchey, Public Information Officer, with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office a crash occurred north of Lakeland on Rockridge Road (near Country Place Road). PCSO units were dispatched to that scene at about 8:36pm.
The crash appears to be a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle hit a tree, and one person has been found deceased.
This crash remains under investigation.
We will send out additional information on Monday.
One Person Killed In Rockridge Rd Crash North Of Lakeland
