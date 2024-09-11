Auburndale Man Killed In Lakeland Crash

LAKELAND, FL (September 11, 2024) – On Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at approximately 10:31 a.m., officers responded to a traffic crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a grey Ford pickup truck in the 1600 block of East Memorial Boulevard. Just prior to the crash, the Toyota was headed westbound on East Memorial Boulevard and Ford was traveling eastbound on East Memorial Boulevard. For unknown reasons, the Toyota crossed over the center turn lane and into the eastbound lanes of travel. The front of the Toyota then impacted the front of the Ford.

The Lakeland Police Department Patrol Units, Polk County Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Fire Department all arrived on the scene to begin life-saving measures. Despite the best efforts of these responders, the driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Ford were transported to Lakeland Regional Health for serious bodily injuries.

The roadway was partially shutdown for approximately three hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Officer Travis Payne at travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

Toyota Driver (Deceased):

Moises Perez Martinez

Age: 39

Auburndale, FL

Ford Driver:

Patrick Accetta

Age: 71

Ford Passenger:

Dianne Accetta

Age: 75