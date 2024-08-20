Lakeland DCF Worker Charged With Excessive DUI

The first incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2024: the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Saddle Creek Road, near Saddle Creek Park in Lakeland. The driver of the vehicle was 47-year old Evelyn Ross of Auburndale.

The responding deputy made contact with Ross in her vehicle, which had collided with a utility pole and was still running. It was immediately apparent to the responding deputy that Ross was intoxicated; her eyes were bloodshot and watery, and he detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her person. She admitted to the deputy that she had made a bad choice and had had a lot to drink. After failing field sobriety tests, she was arrested and transported to a local hospital to be checked out. She was treated and released, then transported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Processing Center without further incident.

Ross’ two BACs (blood alcohol concentration, which is the amount of alcohol in a person’s bloodstream) were 0.197 and 0.190. The legal threshold is .08. She was subsequently charged with DUI over 0.15 (M2) and DUI with Property Damage (M1).