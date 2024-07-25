Woman Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Horrific Crash Last Week

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives from the agency’s Traffic Homicide Investigations have arrested the driver who caused a fatal crash in Davenport on Friday, July 19, 2024.

36-year old Tiffany West of Orlando was arrested Wednesday, July 24th and taken to the Polk County Jail. She was charged with Vehicular Homicide (F2).

Detectives were able to calculate West’s vehicle had been traveling between 72-79 mph (at a minimum) in a 30 mph zone.

39-year old Alicia Carmona was ejected during the crash, and she died at the scene.

Carmona’s two children were also injured.

“I am happy to say that the two children have been released from the hospital and they are now living with their aunt. They still have some physical injuries to recover from, but even worse for them is that they lost their mother due to the irresponsible actions of Tiffany West.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff.

A sample of West’s blood was taken after the crash, and it was sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to be tested. PCSO detectives noted that West showed signs of impairment Friday night, and they anticipate that DUI Manslaughter and other charges are likely once the results of the blood test are received.

The investigation is ongoing.

ORIGINAL NEWS RELEASE SENT OUT ON JULY 20, 2024:

Speed and impairment suspected factors in fatal crash near Davenport

A single-vehicle crash near Davenport on Friday, July 19, 2024, resulted in the death of one person, and injuries to three others.

The crash occurred at around 7:54 pmon North Ridge Trail, and is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Investigations.

The preliminary investigation has found that a 2024 Nissan sedan left the roadway at a 90-degree corner while traveling at a high-rate of speed. The vehicle went over a guardrail, through a fence, and struck a tree.

One of the passengers was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. She was identified as 39-year old Alicia Carmona of Jacksonville.

Ms. Carmona’s two children—a 15-year old girl, and a 10-year old boy, were injured. They were both taken to a hospital and were reported to be in stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 36-year old Tiffany Alexander West of Orlando. Ms. West was transported to a hospital with facial fractures.

A THI detective observed signs of impairment from Ms. West, and a sample of her blood was obtained for testing.

The crash remains under investigation, and criminal charges are expected.

North Ridge Trail was closed for about five hours while detectives worked at the scene.