Haines City Fire Department & Polk County Fire Rescue On Scene Of An Active Mobile Home Fire

The call came in at approximately 5:35pm, 7/17/24, for a structure fire at 656 Bradbury Rd. The residence is listed as a mobile home. The call is considered an active structure fire.

According to reports firefighters just confirmed, with two sweeps, by two separate engine units that go in pairs through the structure, that the mobile home did not have any victims in it.

Multiple units from Haines City Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue are currently on scene: AT038, BC002, EN003, FC507, HCBC1, HCEN1, HEN2, HCTW1, MR030, MR230, SF501, TE013

The active fire appears to now be out with significant fire & smoke damage.

If more information is released we will update this article.