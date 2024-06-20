Want to See Fireworks? Here’s Where to Celebrate 4th of July in Polk County!

fireworks

by James Coulter

July 4th is right around the corner! Time to fire up the grill, serve up some dogs and burgers, and whip out the picnic blanket. Because there’s nothing more patriotic than spending the day with friends and family nibbling on hot dogs and watching the sky light up in red, white, and blue.

Polk County has plenty of Independence Day celebrations happening in every city. So, whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of the downtown area or the quiet and solitude of the rural countryside, here’s where you can celebrate the 4th this year in Polk County:

Winter Haven

Date: July 03, 2024

Rockin’ Freedom Fest

Time: 6 PM – 9 PM

Place: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park

Address: 199 E Lake Silver Dr. NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881

Get ready to rock and celebrate freedom at MLK Park! We’re excited to invite you to our FREE Rockin Freedom Fest on Wednesday, July 3rd at 6:00 PM. Join us as we come together to honor the spirit of freedom and unity with an evening filled with fantastic food, thrilling entertainment, and breathtaking fireworks. (from Facebook)

Lake Wales

Rockin on the Ridge

Date: July 04, 2024

Time: 3 PM – 10 PM

Place: Lake Wailes Park

Address: 33 N Lake Shore Boulevard, Lake Wales, FL 33853

It’s about that time! Join us on Tuesday, July 4th for our annual 4th of July Celebration: Rockin’ the Ridge! This event will start at 3 P.M. and feature an assortment of fun activities, a glow in the dark foam party, inflatables, food and retail vendors, train rides, live entertainment, face painting, and of course the best part of all: a firework show! We will also have stilt walkers, so make sure to bring your cameras for photo opportunities! (from City of Lake Wales)

Lakeland

Red, White & Kaboom

Date: Jul 03, 2024

Time: 6 PM – 9:30 PM

Place: Frances Langford Promenade

Address: 121 S Lake Ave, Lakeland, 33801

The T.Mims Corp. Red, White & Kaboom Independence Celebration will take place at Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade on Wednesday, July 3rd, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. with Gary Love and the Moonlighters entertaining the crowd before a dazzling fireworks display launches at 9:00 p.m. Don’t forget the canned & non-perishable food items! (from Facebook)

Bartow

Bartow Independence Day Celebration

Date: Jul 04, 2024

Time: 6 PM – 9:30 PM

Place: Mosaic Park

Address: 2250 S Floral Ave, Bartow, FL 33830

It’s the ultimate 4th of July bash happening at Mosaic Park, where Bartow Celebrates Freedom in style! Kicking things off at 2:30 p.m. is an all-out patriotic concert by Bartow’s very own Adult Concert Band at the Bartow Civic Center. It’s a musical salute you won’t want to miss, and seats are up for grabs on a first-come, first-served basis! And what’s a celebration without fireworks? Brace yourselves for a spectacular display lighting up the sky at 9:30 p.m.! (from Bartow Chamber)

Haines City

Thunder on the Ridge

Date: Jul 04, 2024

Time: 4 PM – 10 Pm

Place: Lake Eva Park

Address: 555 Ledwith Ave, Haines City, 33844

With the title of Polk County’s PREMIERE fireworks display, Thunder on the Ridge is Haines City’s signature July 4th celebration. Since 1998, residents and people across Central Florida have joined Haines City to celebrate this memorable event. (from City of Haines City)

Auburndale

Auburndale 4th of July Fireworks

Date: July 04, 2024

Time: 9 PM – 10 Pm

Place: Lake Ariana Park

Address: 2215 Ariana Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823

There’s no better place to celebrate the 4th of July than here in Auburndale! Come enjoy a day of fun activities, topped off with a brilliant display of fireworks at Lake Ariana Park. We will be celebrating from 12:00pm until the end of the fireworks. We hope to see you there! (from Facebook)

Davenport

Davenport 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 04, 2024

Time: 3 PM – 9:45 PM

Place: Lewis Mathews Sports Complex

Address: 400 E Palm St, Davenport, FL 33837

Get ready for an unforgettable 4th of July! We are thrilled to announce that this year’s 4th of July extravaganza will feature the largest fireworks display in Polk County! Our 4th of July celebration will take place at Lewis Mathews Sports Complex 400 East Palm Street Davenport, FL 33837. Entertainment by Josh Blevins Band. (from Facebook)

Frostproof

Lights on the Lake

Date: July 03, 2024

Time: 4 PM – 10 PM

Place: Lake Clinch Park

Address: 200 S Clinch Kae, Frostproof, FL 33843

Please join us as we celebrate Independence Day with fireworks on beautiful Clinch Lake! Food, fun, boat parade and musical entertainment will round out our event. Boat ramp closes at 5:00 p.m. and will reopen at 10:00 pm for those on the lake. Clinch Lake Blvd will be closed between 7th Street and Lauterbach beginning around 3:00ish. This is the area where the band and food vendors will be located. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. (from City of Frostproof)

Fort Meade

4th of July Fireworks

Date: July 04, 2024

Time: 8:30 PM – 9 PM

Place: Patterson Park

Address: 9th St NE, Fort Meade, FL 33841

There will be fireworks in Patterson Park in Fort Meade at 8:30pm on July 4, 2024. (from Lakeland Mom)

Dundee

4th of July Fireworks

Date: July 04, 2024

Time: 5 PM – 9 PM

Place: Dundee Community Center

Address: 603 Lake Marie Blvd., Dundee, FL 33838

Town of Dundee 4th of July Firework Celebration at 8:00 pm at Lake Maire in Dundee, Florida. (from Town of Dundee)