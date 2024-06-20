Want to See Fireworks? Here’s Where to Celebrate 4th of July in Polk County!

by James Coulter
July 4th is right around the corner! Time to fire up the grill, serve up some dogs and burgers, and whip out the picnic blanket. Because there’s nothing more patriotic than spending the day with friends and family nibbling on hot dogs and watching the sky light up in red, white, and blue.
Polk County has plenty of Independence Day celebrations happening in every city. So, whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of the downtown area or the quiet and solitude of the rural countryside, here’s where you can celebrate the 4th this year in Polk County:
- Winter Haven
- Date: July 03, 2024
- Rockin’ Freedom Fest
- Time: 6 PM – 9 PM
- Place: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park
- Address: 199 E Lake Silver Dr. NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881
Get ready to rock and celebrate freedom at MLK Park! We’re excited to invite you to our FREE Rockin Freedom Fest on Wednesday, July 3rd at 6:00 PM. Join us as we come together to honor the spirit of freedom and unity with an evening filled with fantastic food, thrilling entertainment, and breathtaking fireworks. (from Facebook)
- Lake Wales
- Rockin on the Ridge
- Date: July 04, 2024
- Time: 3 PM – 10 PM
- Place: Lake Wailes Park
- Address: 33 N Lake Shore Boulevard, Lake Wales, FL 33853
It’s about that time! Join us on Tuesday, July 4th for our annual 4th of July Celebration: Rockin’ the Ridge! This event will start at 3 P.M. and feature an assortment of fun activities, a glow in the dark foam party, inflatables, food and retail vendors, train rides, live entertainment, face painting, and of course the best part of all: a firework show! We will also have stilt walkers, so make sure to bring your cameras for photo opportunities! (from City of Lake Wales)
- Lakeland
- Red, White & Kaboom
- Date: Jul 03, 2024
- Time: 6 PM – 9:30 PM
- Place: Frances Langford Promenade
- Address: 121 S Lake Ave, Lakeland, 33801
The T.Mims Corp. Red, White & Kaboom Independence Celebration will take place at Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade on Wednesday, July 3rd, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:15 p.m. with Gary Love and the Moonlighters entertaining the crowd before a dazzling fireworks display launches at 9:00 p.m. Don’t forget the canned & non-perishable food items! (from Facebook)
- Bartow
- Bartow Independence Day Celebration
- Date: Jul 04, 2024
- Time: 6 PM – 9:30 PM
- Place: Mosaic Park
- Address: 2250 S Floral Ave, Bartow, FL 33830
It’s the ultimate 4th of July bash happening at Mosaic Park, where Bartow Celebrates Freedom in style! Kicking things off at 2:30 p.m. is an all-out patriotic concert by Bartow’s very own Adult Concert Band at the Bartow Civic Center. It’s a musical salute you won’t want to miss, and seats are up for grabs on a first-come, first-served basis! And what’s a celebration without fireworks? Brace yourselves for a spectacular display lighting up the sky at 9:30 p.m.! (from Bartow Chamber)
- Haines City
- Thunder on the Ridge
- Date: Jul 04, 2024
- Time: 4 PM – 10 Pm
- Place: Lake Eva Park
- Address: 555 Ledwith Ave, Haines City, 33844
With the title of Polk County’s PREMIERE fireworks display, Thunder on the Ridge is Haines City’s signature July 4th celebration. Since 1998, residents and people across Central Florida have joined Haines City to celebrate this memorable event. (from City of Haines City)
- Auburndale
- Auburndale 4th of July Fireworks
- Date: July 04, 2024
- Time: 9 PM – 10 Pm
- Place: Lake Ariana Park
- Address: 2215 Ariana Blvd, Auburndale, FL 33823
There’s no better place to celebrate the 4th of July than here in Auburndale! Come enjoy a day of fun activities, topped off with a brilliant display of fireworks at Lake Ariana Park. We will be celebrating from 12:00pm until the end of the fireworks. We hope to see you there! (from Facebook)
- Davenport
- Davenport 4th of July Celebration
- Date: July 04, 2024
- Time: 3 PM – 9:45 PM
- Place: Lewis Mathews Sports Complex
- Address: 400 E Palm St, Davenport, FL 33837
Get ready for an unforgettable 4th of July! We are thrilled to announce that this year’s 4th of July extravaganza will feature the largest fireworks display in Polk County! Our 4th of July celebration will take place at Lewis Mathews Sports Complex 400 East Palm Street Davenport, FL 33837. Entertainment by Josh Blevins Band. (from Facebook)
- Frostproof
- Lights on the Lake
- Date: July 03, 2024
- Time: 4 PM – 10 PM
- Place: Lake Clinch Park
- Address: 200 S Clinch Kae, Frostproof, FL 33843
Please join us as we celebrate Independence Day with fireworks on beautiful Clinch Lake! Food, fun, boat parade and musical entertainment will round out our event. Boat ramp closes at 5:00 p.m. and will reopen at 10:00 pm for those on the lake. Clinch Lake Blvd will be closed between 7th Street and Lauterbach beginning around 3:00ish. This is the area where the band and food vendors will be located. Fireworks at 9:15 p.m. (from City of Frostproof)
- Fort Meade
- 4th of July Fireworks
- Date: July 04, 2024
- Time: 8:30 PM – 9 PM
- Place: Patterson Park
- Address: 9th St NE, Fort Meade, FL 33841
There will be fireworks in Patterson Park in Fort Meade at 8:30pm on July 4, 2024. (from Lakeland Mom)
- Dundee
- 4th of July Fireworks
- Date: July 04, 2024
- Time: 5 PM – 9 PM
- Place: Dundee Community Center
- Address: 603 Lake Marie Blvd., Dundee, FL 33838
Town of Dundee 4th of July Firework Celebration at 8:00 pm at Lake Maire in Dundee, Florida. (from Town of Dundee)