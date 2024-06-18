One Person Killed & One Person In Custody After Lake Wales Shooting

The Polk County Sheriff Office (PCSO) is currently on scene of a shooting on W. Northside Dr. in Lake Wales. The incident is believed to have occurred around 7pm.

According to Carrie Horstman, public information officer, with the PCSO advised that one person was shot and one person was taken into custody. This appears to be an isolated incident and there doesn’t appear to be any danger to the public.

The person shot was transported to Lake Wales Hospital by a family member (we normally would not report this information, but the hospital is currently on lockdown and they are not letting anyone in or out. A large crowd has gathered near the emergency room and people are cautioned to stay away from the hospital for the immediate future.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will update you when more information is available.