Tests Confirm Significant Amount Of Blood, Which Suspects Allegedly Tried To Conceal Was Ethan Fussell’s

Sheriff Judd briefed the media this afternoon with an update on the Ethan Fussell missing persons case, which is now considered a homicide.



The following suspects have been arrested so far:



Talon Page, DOB 1/18/1999, of 1116 Driggers Road in Lakeland; charged with one count accessory after the fact of a capital felony (F1), and one count destroying/tampering with evidence (F3). His criminal history includes 11 previous felonies and 16 previous misdemeanors.



Adonai Moran-Rivera, DOB 10/5/2002, who also lives at the Driggers Road address; charged with one count accessory after the fact of a capital felony (F1), and one count destroying/tampering with evidence (F3). His criminal history includes 41 previous felonies, 16 previous misdemeanors, and a trip to state prison from which he was released in May 2023.



They were both arrested on Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Mulberry after PCSO received a tip that they were seen at a house there. Deputies arrived and arrested them for their active warrants. They refused to cooperate with this investigation.

Sheriff Grady Judd revealed to the media that a significant amount of blood found at the house on Driggers Rd. tested positive to Ethan Fussell. The suspects tried to tamper with the evidence, by allegedly cleaning up the crime scene.



Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of Ethan Fussell’s body and any other arrests related to his murder.

Full Press Conference Here: