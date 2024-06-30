39 Yr Old Mulberry Man Struck & Killed Crossing SR 60

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in the eastbound lanes of State Road 60 at Turner Roadin unincorporated Mulberry.

The driver of a gold Ford Taurus, 59-year-old Tressa Brantley of Winter Haven, was heading east on SR 60 when the pedestrian, 39-year-old Maximino Amiltempa of Mulberry, entered into the path of the car as he was attempting to cross 60. Brantley was unable to avoid striking Amiltempa, and he suffered significant injuries. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where he was declared deceased. Brantley and her passenger were not injured.

Brantley was evaluated and showed no signs of impairment, and neither excessive speed nor distracted driving appear to be factors. It was dark at the time of the crash and there is no crosswalk in the area. The eastbound lanes of SR 60 were closed for approximately three hours during the investigation, which is ongoing.