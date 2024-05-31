Lakeland Nurse Charged With Fraud After Allegedly Stealing Patient’s Wallet

The Lakeland Police Department has arrested a registered nurse charging her with multiple charges including fraud. The nurse, Jessica Cuthbertson, allegedly stole a patient’s wallet. She is also accused of trying to buy gas, alcohol and cigarettes with stolen cards from the wallet.

The following is a long exerpt from the Lakeland Police affidavit and specifically (It should be noted that this is an unedited, but redacted, report of facts, by the Lakeland Police Department. These facts are up for question and everyone is entitled to question the validity of facts by law enforcement in a court of law. The Daily Ridge does not rewrite these facts as some meanings or interpretations could be in error and change context. We hope readers appreciate being able to read the information and come to their own understanding and conclusions) :

“On 04/04/24, the defendant was operating as a Registered Nurse (RN) at Lakeland Regional Health. During her workday, the defendant was assigned to care for an individual in the same room as the victim (split room). During her shift on 04/04/24, the victim was temporarily transported to another room, to undergo procedures. However, prior to leaving REDACTED’s room, the victim left REDACTED wallet and other belongings behind. When the victim returned to REDACTED room, later that evening, REDACTED checked pants pocket for REDACTED wallet, and learned that it was no longer there. The victim checked REDACTED bank account and learned of a fraudulent charge, from a RaceTrac gas station, which occurred at 1800 hours. It was later learned that the fraudulent transaction occurred with REDACTED’s Trust bank card, which was stolen from wallet.

Security cameras and sales records from RaceTrac revealed that the defendant approach a fuel pump in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, exit the vehicle, and enter the stolen credit card at a gas pump and paid for $74.63. The defendant then entered the store and attempted to purchase alcohol and cigarettes for $67.58, but the card declined. The defendant fraudulently used the victim’s bank card during two (2) different transactions and endeavored to deprive the victim of an aggregated amount of $142.21.

Note: A DAVID inquiry revealed that the defendant had a white Dodge Ram pickup truck registered to her.

A co-worker of the defendant was shown still images from the RaceTrac security footage, who positively identified the defendant. Risk Management of Lakeland Regional Health confirmed that the defendant was employed and caring for a patient in the same room as the victim.”