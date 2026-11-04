FSU Baseball Garnet & Gold All-Star Game 

By Ethan Jones

It was a festive weekend in Tallahassee, Florida, as the Florida State Seminoles hosted their annual Garnet & Gold All-Star Game. The excitement didn’t stop there, as the Seminoles would also take on the Clemson Tigers under the lights of Doak Campbell Stadium on Halloween night. The excitement of college baseball is beginning to build in Tallahassee as Florida State prepares to showcase some of its brightest young talent in the annual Garnet & Gold All-Star Game. The event gives fans an opportunity to get an early look at the players who will help shape the future of Seminole baseball while allowing the athletes to compete, showcase their abilities and make their mark in front of the Florida State faithful.

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Although the game does not count toward the regular-season record, the competitive spirit and pride of wearing the garnet and gold are on full display. The event featured a seven-inning game, followed by two innings of a home run derby and a fireworks show to cap off the festivities. It was another fun-filled weekend in Tallahassee as the Seminoles continued preparing for the upcoming season.

Team Gold struck first in the top of the first inning when Marvin Montenegro delivered an RBI single, bringing home John Stuetzer to give Gold an early 1-0 advantage. Team Garnet quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning. Leadoff hitter Ty Peeples started things off with a double to put a runner in scoring position. Cal Fisher followed with a walk, putting two runners on base. Jackson McKenzie then grounded out, advancing the runners to second and third. With an opportunity to take the lead, Coy Clements delivered a clutch two-run single, bringing home both Peeples and Fisher to give Team Garnet a 2-1 advantage.

The Garnet offense continued applying pressure as Malamazian followed with a single, and Pamaran drew a walk to load the bases. However, Gavin Byrd came through with a strikeout to prevent Garnet from adding to its lead. Team Gold looked to respond in the top of the second after Nick Barron was hit by a pitch to put the tying run aboard. However, the Garnet pitching staff held its ground, as Decan Avery struck out to end the inning.

Team Garnet continued putting pressure on the Gold defense in the bottom of the second. Fisher opened the inning with a single before McKenzie followed with a base hit into shallow left field, advancing Fisher to second. Despite putting two runners aboard, Garnet couldn’t capitalize, leaving the score at 2-1. Team Gold found its answer in the top of the third inning when Jace Estes launched a solo home run deep over the right-field wall, tying the game at 2-2. The Garnet team was able to match the gold team as Isaac Pamaran hit a solo home run to deep right field in the bottom of the third, making it a 3-2 ballgame for team garnet.

Team Gold threatened in the top of the fourth inning as Kadden Frommelt singled to put two runners on base after Gensen Veras had drawn a walk earlier in the inning. Gold continued putting pressure on the Garnet defense when Nick Barron drew a walk to load the bases. Gensen Veras eventually crossed home plate on a wild pitch, allowing Team Gold to even the score at 3-3. Despite having the bases loaded, Gold couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity any further as the game remained tied. Team Garnet responded in the bottom of the fourth, adding another run to regain the lead and make it a 4-3 ballgame.

In the top of the fifth, Team Gold once again found itself in a position to respond. Jace Estes drew a walk to put the tying run aboard before Marvin Montenegro followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position. Gensen Veras then delivered an RBI sacrifice fly, bringing home Estes and tying the game at 4-4. The sixth inning proved to be the turning point for Team Gold. John Stuetzer put his team in front with a two-run home run, giving Gold a 6-4 advantage. Marvin Montenegro followed with a double into left field to extend the lead to 7-4. Gold continued its offensive surge with another two-run home run, pushing the advantage to 9-4. The late offensive explosion proved too much for Team Garnet to overcome, as Team Gold secured a 9-4 victory in the seven-inning contest.

In the home run derby Marvin Montenegro added to the gold’s lead as he hit two home runs. Ty Peeples was able to add on to the Garnet lead as he hit two home runs, making it 11-6. Unfortunately, the bats were not there as gold came out with the win 11-6. All in all, it was a fun evening as fans and students alike were able to see a preview of their baseball team before the official start of their season.

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After the game, me and other members headed down to the locker room to interview coaches and players after the game. Player Genson Veras opened the interview and when I asked him about any advice that ex-players may have given him that were in attendance, this is what he had to say. “They told us how the transition is going to be from college to pro and it helped a lot.” To close the post-game interview assistant baseball coach Brad Vanderglass talked to me and other members of the media about his thoughts on the game, and this is what he had to say when asked about how he thought the team had improved since the USF game. “The biggest thing is the offensive piece, and it’s got to continue to evolve it’s got to get better.” As Florida State’s baseball preseason come’s to a close, their eyes are set on February 19th where they will take on USC Upstate at home in their season opener.

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