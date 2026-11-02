Five Children Taken To Hospital After Car Crashes Into Winter Haven Daycare

Staff Report

Five children were taken to the hospital for evaluation after a crash involving a Citrus Connection bus and a small sedan sent the car through the front of a Winter Haven daycare.

According to Winter Haven Police Department Public Information Officer Jamie Brown, police and firefighters responded to the crash on Havendale Boulevard at approximately 11:13 a.m.

The crash caused the sedan to leave the roadway and crash through the front of the daycare at 1588 Havendale Boulevard.

All occupants inside the daycare were accounted for. Five children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible minor injuries, Brown said.

The sedan’s driver was also transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.