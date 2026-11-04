Community Garden Takes Root in Florence Villa to Provide Residents Fresh, Healthy Produce 

Photos from Marissa Fenton

community garden

by James Coulter

As grocery prices continue to climb, many families find it difficult to afford healthy foods, particularly fresh fruits and vegetables. That challenge inspired the creation of a new community garden in Winter Haven’s Florence Villa neighborhood.

Established by the nonprofit organization Roots of Florence Villa, the garden is designed to provide residents, especially those in low-income households, with greater access to fresh, nutritious produce. Organizers hope the project will not only address food insecurity but also strengthen neighborhood connections and community pride.

The garden operates as a “grow and give” initiative, encouraging residents to help cultivate fruits and vegetables while allowing them to harvest the produce they need. In addition to the garden, the site features a “little free pantry” stocked with non-perishable food items. Accessible 24 hours a day, the pantry encourages residents to “take what you need, share what you can.”

Founded by Marissa Fenton, Roots of Florence Villa focuses on improving food access, promoting food justice, and supporting healthier lifestyles throughout the community and surrounding areas.

“Our goal is to create more than a garden,” Fenton said. “We are building a space that brings people together, encourages healthier lifestyles, and empowers residents through access to fresh food and community education.”

Rather than simply providing food, the initiative encourages residents to take an active role in helping their neighbors. Volunteers work together to plant, maintain, and harvest crops, creating a shared effort that benefits the entire community.

“We believe this initiative represents the power of neighbors, local businesses, community leaders, and supporters coming together to invest in the health and well-being of their community,” Fenton said.

Organizers also hope the garden will improve overall health by making fresh produce more readily available. Providing greater access to nutritious food can have benefits beyond physical health, Fenton explained.

“Nutrition is one of the foundations of overall health,” Fenton said. “The foods we eat play an important role in helping prevent chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and obesity…Community members will feel supported, connected, and reminded that their health matters.”

Development of the garden began in August. Volunteers prepared the land by tilling the soil and installing the first section of fencing. With the initial phase of planting now underway, organizers expect the first harvest next spring.

While community support has been encouraging, organizers say their biggest challenge is spreading awareness about the project. Residents have already volunteered their time, and Winter Haven Mayor Brian Yates has voiced support for the effort. However, additional volunteers, sponsors, and donations are still needed to help the garden reach its full potential.

“Our goal is to make healthy food more accessible and to show residents that their community is worth investing in,” Fenton said.

Those interested in volunteering or supporting the initiative can learn more through the Roots of Florence Villa Facebook and Instagram pages.

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