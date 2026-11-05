This Weekend in Lake Wales: Events for Nov. 6–8, 2026

Here’s what’s happening in Lake Wales this weekend, Nov. 6–8, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.

Featured this weekend

Fall Wine Walk: Corks & Crowns

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2–5 p.m., with an after-party 5–7 p.m.

Where: Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales

Cost: $70 members, $90 non-members; designated drivers $40 members, $60 non-members. Registration required

A wine walk through Bok Tower Gardens with twelve wines, chef pairings and live music from B. Haven.

Peace and PossAbilities Expo

When: Saturday, Nov. 7; check-in at 9 a.m., activities 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: 237 Golden Bough Road, Lake Wales

Cost: Free for individuals with disabilities and their families

An expo offering adaptive activities and resources for people with disabilities and their families.

19th Annual Ridge Scenic Highway 39-Mile Yard Sale

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Where: Lake Wales sites: Lake Wales Woman’s Club, 275 E. Park Ave.; Lake Wales Lutheran Church, 640 S. Scenic Hwy.; Lake of the Hills Clubhouse, 47 E. Starr Ave. (the sale also runs through Lake Hamilton, Dundee and Frostproof)

Cost: Free

The annual yard sale stretches 39 miles along the Ridge Scenic Highway, with stops in Lake Wales and neighboring towns.

Holiday Crafting: A Tunnel Book Adventure

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 1–3 p.m.

Where: Alexander Discovery Center, Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales

Cost: $20 members, $40 non-members (garden admission included). Registration required

Participants make a 3-D paper tunnel-book holiday card featuring Bok Tower.

More around town

Back to Basics with Chef Warren

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3–4 p.m.

Where: Lake Wales Public Library, 290 Cypress Garden Lane, Lake Wales

A cooking program with Chef Warren at the Lake Wales Public Library. Registration is through the library’s Eventbrite page; call 863-678-4004 if it’s full.

Genealogy at the Library

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Lake Wales Public Library, Schoenoff Meeting Room, 290 Cypress Garden Lane, Lake Wales

A genealogy session in the library’s Schoenoff Meeting Room.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.