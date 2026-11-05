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This Weekend in Lake Wales: Events for Nov. 6–8, 2026

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Here’s what’s happening in Lake Wales this weekend, Nov. 6–8, 2026. Every event below was checked against an official city, venue or organizer source.

Featured this weekend

Fall Wine Walk: Corks & Crowns

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2–5 p.m., with an after-party 5–7 p.m.
Where: Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales
Cost: $70 members, $90 non-members; designated drivers $40 members, $60 non-members. Registration required

A wine walk through Bok Tower Gardens with twelve wines, chef pairings and live music from B. Haven.

Peace and PossAbilities Expo

When: Saturday, Nov. 7; check-in at 9 a.m., activities 10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: 237 Golden Bough Road, Lake Wales
Cost: Free for individuals with disabilities and their families

An expo offering adaptive activities and resources for people with disabilities and their families.

19th Annual Ridge Scenic Highway 39-Mile Yard Sale

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Where: Lake Wales sites: Lake Wales Woman’s Club, 275 E. Park Ave.; Lake Wales Lutheran Church, 640 S. Scenic Hwy.; Lake of the Hills Clubhouse, 47 E. Starr Ave. (the sale also runs through Lake Hamilton, Dundee and Frostproof)
Cost: Free

The annual yard sale stretches 39 miles along the Ridge Scenic Highway, with stops in Lake Wales and neighboring towns.

Holiday Crafting: A Tunnel Book Adventure

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, 1–3 p.m.
Where: Alexander Discovery Center, Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales
Cost: $20 members, $40 non-members (garden admission included). Registration required

Participants make a 3-D paper tunnel-book holiday card featuring Bok Tower.

More around town

Back to Basics with Chef Warren

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, 3–4 p.m.
Where: Lake Wales Public Library, 290 Cypress Garden Lane, Lake Wales

A cooking program with Chef Warren at the Lake Wales Public Library. Registration is through the library’s Eventbrite page; call 863-678-4004 if it’s full.

Genealogy at the Library

When: Friday, Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Where: Lake Wales Public Library, Schoenoff Meeting Room, 290 Cypress Garden Lane, Lake Wales

A genealogy session in the library’s Schoenoff Meeting Room.

Plans can change. Check with organizers before you go.

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