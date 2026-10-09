Polk County High School Football Week 8 Preview

By Ethan Jones

Week 8 is here, and Polk County high school football continues to heat up as teams get closer to the final stretch of the regular season. With district races becoming increasingly more important and every game carrying more weight, there is plenty on the line heading into another Friday night. As for my picks, I finally got the perfect week I was looking for. After going 3-0 last week, I was able to correctly pick all three games I highlighted, which gives me some momentum heading into Week 8. Of course, that does not mean picking this week’s winners will be any easier. As we have seen throughout the season, anything can happen once the lights come on Friday night. There are several important matchups across Polk County, with teams looking to make a statement, keep their momentum going, and put themselves in a better position heading into the final weeks of the season. With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the biggest games to watch heading into Week 8 and see which teams I believe will come out on top. Let’s get into it. To kick things off, we have (5-1) Lakeland at (4-2) Sebring. This game will have major district implications, as both teams are 2-0 in district play. Lakeland currently sits in first place, while Sebring is in second, making this matchup a major measuring stick for both teams as they battle for control of the district race. Lakeland is coming into this game following a dominant 58-0 blowout win over the SFA Rams. As for Sebring, the Blue Streaks are coming off a narrow 24-21 victory over Bartow. Both teams are looking to improve their records and strengthen their position in the district, but before they can do that, there are some key things they will need to focus on. For Lakeland, the biggest thing will be avoiding predictability. Mixing its rushing attack with play-action and quick passes could create opportunities against a Sebring defense that has allowed 137 points through six games, including blowout losses to Lake Wales, 35-0, and Lakeland Christian, 45-21. For Sebring, the biggest priority will be taking away Lakeland’s rushing attack and forcing the Dreadnaughts to rely more heavily on the passing game. So far this season, Lakeland has been stronger running the ball, averaging 185.7 rushing yards per game compared to 131.3 passing yards per game. Although I think this game could be close early, I believe Lakeland will eventually be too much for Sebring to handle. The Dreadnaughts are averaging 40 points per game compared to Sebring’s 21.5, and Lakeland has already gone through several tough matchups against highly ranked opponents. With all that being said, I have Lakeland winning this game.

Prediction: Lakeland 45, Sebring 21

The next game I would keep an eye out for this Friday would have to be (3-3) Winter Haven at (3-3) Haines City. This game will have major district implications, as Winter Haven sits at 1-1 in district play and is currently in third place, while Haines City is 2-0 in district play and sits in second place. Both teams are coming into this game following lopsided losses, with Winter Haven falling 44-0 to Lowndes and Haines City losing 40-6 to Auburndale. In order for each team to come away with the win, there are some key things they will need to focus on. For Winter Haven, they will want to force Haines City to move the ball through the air, as quarterback Yomar Lopez has completed 37% of his passes. If Winter Haven can make Haines City one-dimensional and force them into difficult passing situations, the Blue Devils could create opportunities for turnovers and mistakes. If Haines City wants to win, the Hornets will need to focus on limiting Winter Haven running back Jakari Faniel and taking away his ability to control the game on the ground. If Haines City can slow down Faniel, it could prevent Winter Haven from controlling the tempo and force the Blue Devils to throw more than they want to. That could create opportunities for the Hornets’ defensive front. With all that considered, I have Winter Haven coming away with the win. The Blue Devils will be playing with a lot of emotion following the recent tragedy involving 16-year-old Winter Haven High School student Adinaluz Prieto Oyola. While no game can erase the pain of what happened, I expect the Winter Haven community to come together and support one another during an incredibly difficult time.

Prediction: Winter Haven 27, Haines City 21

The last game I would keep an eye out for would have to be (4-2) Auburndale at (2-5) Osceola. This will be another crucial district matchup, as both teams are 0-2 in district play and are looking for their first district win of the season. Auburndale is coming into this game following a 40-6 win over Haines City, while Osceola is coming off a 13-0 loss to Dr. Phillips. In order for each team to win, there are some key things they will need to focus on. For Auburndale, the Bloodhounds will want to take advantage of Osceola’s recent offensive struggles. The Kowboys have scored six points against Lakeland, three against Lake Wales, thirteen against Lake Gibson and zero against Dr. Phillips over their last four games. Auburndale should keep the pressure on defensively and prevent Osceola from finding any offensive rhythm. If Osceola wants to win, the Kowboys need to get running back Javontay Barnett going early. Barnett leads Osceola with 77.6 rushing yards per game and four rushing touchdowns. Establishing the run would take pressure off the passing game and give Osceola a chance to control the tempo. With all this considered I have Auburndale winning.

Prediction: Auburndale 35, Osceola 14

With another big week of Polk County football ahead, these matchups should provide plenty of excitement and plenty of storylines. Now it’s time to see which teams rise to the moment when Friday night arrives.