Join Polk HealthCare Plan Outreach Team for Back to School Bash August 1

Polk County families are invited to a back-to-school bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Join the Polk HealthCare Plan outreach team for:

No-cost health screenings

‍⚕️ School-age physical exams and children’s vaccines

Bike helmet fittings

Teen driving simulator Polk County Sheriff’s Office

✨ Bounce houses

Hotdogs, popcorn and other refreshments

Backpack giveaway – 200 backpacks will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis.

RidgePoint Church

100 Hatfield Road

Winter Haven, FL 33880

For any questions about the event, please call (863) 289-1170.

Info courtesy of Polk County Government Florida