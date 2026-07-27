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Join Polk HealthCare Plan Outreach Team for Back to School Bash August 1

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Polk County families are invited to a back-to-school bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Join the Polk HealthCare Plan outreach team for:
No-cost health screenings
‍⚕️ School-age physical exams and children’s vaccines
Bike helmet fittings
Teen driving simulator Polk County Sheriff’s Office
✨ Bounce houses
Hotdogs, popcorn and other refreshments
Backpack giveaway – 200 backpacks will be given away on a first-come-first-serve basis.

RidgePoint Church
100 Hatfield Road
Winter Haven, FL 33880

For any questions about the event, please call (863) 289-1170.

Info courtesy of Polk County Government Florida

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