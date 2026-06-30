Haines City Code Compliance Becomes First Agency in Florida to Earn Accreditation

Haines City Code Compliance has become the first code enforcement agency in Florida to earn accreditation through the Florida Association of Code Enforcement (FACE). The division is also the third agency in Florida to receive accreditation through the American Association of Code Enforcement (AACE) and is among only ten accredited code enforcement agencies in the United States.

This accomplishment reflects the division’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, transparency, and excellence in service to the residents of Haines City.