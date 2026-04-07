GiveWell Community Foundation Crosses Half-Billion Dollar Granting Milestone

GiveWell Community Foundation (GWCF) is proud to announce a new granting milestone: since its founding in 1997, GWCF has awarded $524 million in grants to nonprofit organizations in Polk, Highlands, and Hardee counties and beyond. The announcement was made at the Community Foundation’s annual celebration of philanthropy event, attended by founders, fundholders, current and past board leadership, and community partners.

Pictured: Kimberly Elmhorst, GWCF Board Chair; Barney Barnett, Founder and Board Member at Large; and Callie Neslund, President & CEO

“For nearly 30 years, GiveWell Community Foundation has been impacting our community through thoughtful giving by fundholders and donors,” said Kimberly Elmhorst, GWCF’s Board Chair. “This milestone is not just a number – it’s a reflection of the generosity of those who have supported our mission, and a representation of lives changed and communities strengthened.”

The Community Foundation’s story began in 1997, when Jack Grady and 17 other dedicated community leaders recognized that a community foundation could help donors meet community needs through nonprofit organizations, while providing a means for sustainable support. Since that time, GWCF has awarded grants to thousands of nonprofits that address critical needs in areas such as community development, education, human services, health, environmental stewardship, animal services, and arts & culture. Nearly 24,000 grants have supported causes that make our communities stronger and more resilient.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone that represents decades of community investment and lasting change – real needs being met and neighbors being supported,” said Callie Neslund, GWCF’s President and CEO. “As we look to the future, our commitment to addressing evolving community needs remains unwavering. We’re honored to help proven, effective nonprofit organizations grow their impact, foster innovative solutions, and leverage donor contributions to attract additional government funding for our area. Because of this community’s continued generosity, we have the privilege of working alongside dedicated partners to support organizations that are making a meaningful difference both today and for years to come.”

About GiveWell Community Foundation

GiveWell Community Foundation (GWCF) partners with individuals, families, businesses, and nonprofits to build a stronger community throughout Polk, Hardee, and Highlands counties and beyond through charitable funds and competitive grant cycles. Since its founding in 1997, GWCF has awarded nearly $525 million in grants to nonprofit organizations. Today, the Community Foundation is home to more than 400 charitable funds and the Impact Polk and Empower grant cycles. To learn more about GWCF, visit givecf.org or call 863-683-3131.