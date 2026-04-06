Trespassing Suspect Shoots 9 Cows in Fort Meade, Several Killed

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Agriculture Crimes Unit is seeking information in regard to a shooting of several cattle that occurred on the night of March 18, 2026, in the area of Lake Buffum Road West, Fort Meade.

On March 19, deputies met with the property owner after he reported the incident.

Deputies located nine cows that had been shot.

Three were deceased upon discovery.

Five were critically injured and had to be euthanized; four of those were believed to be pregnant.

The ninth cow was located several days later.

Each cow had a live calf nearby at the time of the incident.

The owner estimated the value of each cow at approximately $4,000.

There were no eyewitnesses, and no surveillance cameras in the area. A hunting stand was observed on a neighboring property, which is leased.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Det. Jacob Durrance at (863) 534-7205 regarding case #26-11726.

If you wish to remain anonymous AND be eligible for a reward, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: