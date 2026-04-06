Got a Suspended License? Polk County’s One-Week Program Could Help

Polk County Clerk & Comptroller Launches Operation Green Light Week to Help Residents Get Back on the Road

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Summary: For one week only, the additional outside collection agency fee applied to outstanding court fines is waived. Customers must pay the full fine amount. Once paid, customers can move forward with the reinstatement of their driver’s license.

Event Details:

Monday, April 13, through Friday, April 17, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14

In person at all three Clerk offices in Bartow, Lakeland, and Lake Alfred, or by phone at 863-534-4000

Bartow, Fla. (April 6, 2026) – For one week this month, Polk County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller Stacy Butterfield is offering residents a fresh start to resolve overdue court fines and take steps toward reinstating their driver’s licenses through Operation Green Light.

During this limited-time event, customers who pay their court fines in full will have the additional outside collection agency fees waived—removing a common barrier that can keep licenses suspended longer than necessary.

Operation Green Light takes place Monday, April 13, through Friday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with extended hours until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Residents can participate by calling 863-534-4000 or visiting any of the Clerk’s three locations:

• Bartow, 255 N. Broadway Ave., Bartow, FL 33830

• Lakeland, 930 E. Parker St., Room 240, Lakeland, FL 33801

• Northeast, 200 Government Center Blvd., Lake Alfred, FL 33850

“A suspended license can impact nearly every part of a person’s daily life,” said Clerk Stacy Butterfield. “Operation Green Light is about removing obstacles and giving our residents a clear path forward—helping them regain their driving privileges and move ahead with confidence.”

Additional Details: