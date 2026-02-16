Polk County Fire Rescue Battles Multiple Large Brush Fires Across Polk County

Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) crews responded to more than 30 brush fires throughout Polk County on Sunday.

The largest fire burned more than 400 acres near State Road 60 in the River Ranch area. An unknown number of camps were burned, but no homes or structures at or around the Westgate River Ranch area were affected as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

Polk County Fire Rescue Chief Shawn Smith said no evacuations were being ordered in the River Ranch area at this time, but also added that brush fires can be unpredictable and high winds can be a factor.

The Florida Forestry Service monitored the fire throughout the night.

State Road 60 was reopened around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Chief Smith reiterated the need for people to take the burn ban seriously.

He pointed to the extreme drought conditions, lack of any significant rainfall, recent high winds and number of people not adhering to the burn ban as reasons for the recent uptick in brush fires.

“It seems that brush fires have been a constant issue throughout the day today. I just want to remind everybody that there are serious drought conditions in Polk County,” Smith said. “These illegal recreational fires need to cease.”

PCFR crews also battled a two-alarm brush fire off the Osceola Polk Line Road in the Davenport area Sunday afternoon. Roughly 68 acres were burned in that fire as well as four non-dwelling structures.

Fire departments from Davenport, Haines City, Dundee and Orange County helped battle the fire.

No injuries were reported in yesterday’s brush fires.

Photos courtesy of PCFR