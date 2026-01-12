Polk County Parks & Rec Hosting Oasis Program

73.9 F
Polk County Parks & Rec:

The Oasis Program aims to bring together young adults with special needs to help them stay active, develop friendships and build skills. Join us for games, crafts, food and fun!

⏰10 to 11:30 a.m.
📅Tuesday Jan. 13 and 27
📍Eloise Resource Center, 710 Snively Ave., Eloise, FL

Each week will feature a different theme.
Jan. 13 – Happy New Year!
Jan. 27 – Board Games Day

This event is free but an adult companion is required for participants.
For more information, please call (863) 298-4485

