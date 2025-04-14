Dog Shot by Deputy in Polk County Sparks Conflicting Accounts

On Sunday, April 13, 2025, a dog was shot by a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy during a call involving loose livestock in the community of Eloise, Florida. The incident has since sparked strong reactions, with conflicting narratives from law enforcement and the dog’s family circulating on social media.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 10:39 a.m. to respond to reports of four to five cows roaming a residential neighborhood. Two deputies located the animals behind a residence. One deputy stayed with the cows while the other attempted to locate their owner. As the second deputy approached the front of a nearby property, the department says she was aggressively charged by a large pit bull. The deputy reportedly drew her firearm and fired several shots, striking the dog at least once and accidentally shooting herself in the leg. She was later treated at a hospital for a wound to her calf.

A sharply different account was shared publicly on the Winter Haven Word of Mouth Facebook group by a family member of the dog’s owner. In the post, the writer describes the dog, Draco, as a well-trained and gentle 10-year-old pit bull who had never shown aggression. They claim the deputy placed her hand on her holster before Draco approached and fired the first shot—striking herself—just as Draco began to retreat. The family says the deputy then continued firing, ultimately shooting Draco in the back as he ran away.

The post also alleges that the scene unfolded in front of over a dozen children, some as young as two years old, who had gathered to observe the cows. The family claims they were prevented from seeking veterinary care for Draco for over an hour and were told not to use their phones or record the incident. Draco, they report, remains in pain as the bullet could not be removed.

The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the dog was treated and is in stable condition. The dog’s owner was cited for having no tags, no proof of vaccinations, and for allowing the dog to roam.