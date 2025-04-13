Polk County Deputy Accidentally Shoots Herself While Attempting To Shoot Dog

Press Release PCSO

Deputies were dispatched to a livestock call at about 10:39am on Sunday, April 13, 2025, to 6th Street in Eloise (south of Winter Haven), in reference to about 4-5 cows roaming loose in the residential neighborhood.

Two deputies located the cows behind a residence. One deputy stayed with the cows, while the other deputy went to find the owner of the cows.

As the deputy was walking around to the front of the property, a large pit bull aggressively charged at her. The deputy removed her firearm as the dog attacked her. The deputy fired several shots at the dog, striking it at least once, and striking her own leg once.

The other deputy quickly rendered aid and applied a tourniquet to the wounded deputy’s leg.

The deputy was transported to the hospital. Her injury was treated, and it was determined that the bullet entered and exited her right calf without hitting bone or an artery.

The dog was also treated and is in stable condition. The owner of the dog was cited for no tags or vaccinations and dog roaming.

The cows were returned to the owner, and the fence from where they escaped was repaired.