Fatal Crash After Hit-and-Run: Driver Killed, Passenger Critical on County Line Road

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a single vehicle crash following a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of the fleeing driver and leaving the passenger in critical condition. The crash occurred at approximately 9:01 pm on Sunday, December 7, 2025 on County Line Road at Swindell Road in Lakeland.

According to a witness, a black Mercedes Benz sedan rear ended their vehicle on County Line and Frontage Road. When the victim stepped out of his vehicle, the Mercedes fled at a high rate of speed going northbound on County Line. The victim then attempted to follow the Mercedes when he witnessed the Mercedes fail to stop at the stop sign on Swindell Road. The Mercedes then exited the north side of the roadway, struck a ditch, and went airborne. The vehicle continued through the air until finally hitting a large tree, approximately 120 feet north of the intersection.

Excessive speed/reckless driving, the dark, and wet roads were all factors in the crash. An open beer bottle with beer still in it was also found inside the car. It is undetermined if either occupant was wearing a seatbelt. The driver was determined deceased on scene and the passenger was taken to a local hospital where she is in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Deputies are still attempting to locate the next of kin for both parties inside the Mercedes.