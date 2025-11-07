ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that Lake Wales Storage intends to sell the property described below to enforce a lien under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Statutes (section 83.80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction on or after November 20,2025 at 10:00 am at storageauctions.com

Units belonging to the following:

Janice Leise/Unit 1091

Johnnie Coleman/Unit 1017

*Hearts of Gold Uniform Boutique (Deshawn Mitchell)/Unit 1108

This sale will be continued on such succeeding sale days thereafter as may be necessary to be completed. Unless otherwise noted units contain household items. *Business Goods.