73.9 F
Winter Haven
Friday, November 7, 2025
Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE

1

Notice is hereby given that Lake Wales Storage intends to sell the property described below to enforce a lien under the Florida Self Storage Facility Act, Statutes (section 83.80-83.809). The owner will sell at public auction on or after November 20,2025 at 10:00 am at storageauctions.com 

Units belonging to the following:

Janice Leise/Unit 1091

Johnnie Coleman/Unit 1017

*Hearts of Gold Uniform Boutique (Deshawn Mitchell)/Unit 1108

This sale will be continued on such succeeding sale days thereafter as may be necessary to be completed. Unless otherwise noted units contain household items. *Business Goods.

author avatar
Staff Reporter
See Full Bio
Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.