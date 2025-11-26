Important Information Regarding Haines City Christmas Parade

Haines City Parks & Rec –
Before you sit down to your turkey day meals, enjoy this important appetizer of information about the upcoming Christmas Parade!
Haines City Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 6, 2025
6:00 PM
The 2025 Christmas Parade will begin at the intersection of Lake Elsie Drive & Hwy 17-92 and travel east (in the west-bound lanes, which means you can sit in the east-bound lanes to enjoy the parade!) on Hwy 17-92 to 6th Street. It will then make a right on 6th Street and travel south until it reaches Lake Eva Park.
𝐈𝐌𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐀𝐍𝐓 𝐑𝐎𝐀𝐃 𝐂𝐋𝐎𝐒𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐒
- Hwy 17-92 will be closed in BOTH directions from Lee-Jackson Hwy (Publix entrance will be accessible) to 10th Street, starting at 3:00 PM and will remain closed until the conclusion of the parade, approximately 7:30 PM.
- The following roads will be closed starting at 3:00 PM:
- 6th Street between Hwy 17-92 and Wood Ave.
- Wood Ave. between 6th Street & 8th Street.
- 8th Street between Wood Ave. & Johns Ave.