Welcome, World Travelers! Take A Look At Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship: The Disney Destiny

by James Coulter

The Disney Destiny set sail on its maiden voyage on Nov. 20., 2025, after being christened on Nov. 10. The ship is the seventh ship built by the Disney Cruise Line and the third ship in its Wish class, following the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure.

At approximately 1,119 feet long and weighing 144,000 gross tons, the Disney Destiny is designed to accommodate 4,000 passengers with approximately 1,256 cabins.

The ship will port at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fl., with trips in the Western Caribbean at ports in The Bahamas, Mexico, and Disney’s private islands like Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exclusive offerings this new cruise ship has to offer:

Disney Heroes and Villains Theme

The Disney Destiny has a heavy emphasis on heroes and villains from both Disney and Marvel. That theme is displayed with the ship’s name, along with a sculpture of Spider-Man with his Spider bots, located near the ship’s stern.

The ship’s theme is also showcased within the ship’s grand hall, which, as the Disney Parks Blog states, “transports you into a world of heroes and villains from the moment you step on board.”

The Grand Hall takes heavy inspiration from Marvel’s Black Panther with “thoughtful design details crafted by Walt Disney Imagineers.” This striking three-story venue will serve as a gathering space and entertainment hub for guests, with opportunities to meet many hero and villain characters alike.

Themed Adult Bars

Adult passengers will be able to let loose their heroic or villainous sides with the ship’s many themed bars and lounges.

For those feeling rather villainous, De Vil’s provides a “perfectly wretched” lavish lounge and piano bar styled after the iconic villain from 101 Dalmatians.

Those feeling a little bit more heroic can visit The Sanctum, themed after Marvel’s Doctor Strange. The bar and lounge will feature many unique themed drinks, including a cocktail served in “a special glass that reacts to touch.”

Dinner Entertainment and Stage Shows

One of the biggest productions to be hosted onboard will be a Broadway-style stage show based on Disney’s Hercules. The show will feature larger-than-life performances with larger-than-life props, including a large puppet version of the many-headed monster Hydra.

Those seeking dinner and a show can visit Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, which Disney Parks Blogs describes as “a first-of-its-kind family dining experience” featuring a colorful ensemble bringing to life the beloved story and music of the animated classic.

Villain Mountain Water Ride

Guests seeking thrilling adventure can hop on board the AquaMouse, a two-seater water slide with 760 feet of twisting tubes and water fun.

This ship’s attraction will be themed as “Villain Mountain”, with the launch hill showing whimsical animated scenes with Mickey and Minnie turning many scenes with iconic Disney villains on their head.

Learn more about the Disney Destiny and book a cruise on their website: https://disneycruise.disney.go.com/ships/destiny/