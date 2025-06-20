Summer Road Trip: A Father-Son Journey Through History, Baseball, and Bonding

By: Ethan Jones Father Son Trip

It is only when you look back that you remember the fond memories you made during summer road trips, especially those spent with someone close, like your dad. As the years go by, those memories become something you hold on to. This summer, I had the opportunity to relive that experience with my father, Eric Jones, as we traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, Queens, and New York City. Along the way, we explored parts of America’s rich history and enjoyed its favorite pastime—baseball—by attending games at Fenway Park and Citi Field.

Our first stop on our amazing trip was Boston, Massachusetts. And when you talk about a city having character, Boston has it, as well as a rich history. It’s one of the first major cities in our country and one of the oldest, being established in 1630—that’s well over a hundred years before we became a nation. Boston is packed with historical significance and charm.

There is no shortage of things to do in Boston, as the city is filled with exciting activities and historic sites. Here are just a few of the things that my dad and I did. If you are looking for some good food in the Boston area, I have a few suggestions.

The first thing we did when we got to Boston was go to a restaurant called The Union Oyster House. It has some history itself—being one of the oldest restaurants in the country—and it was the first restaurant to use toothpicks. If you’re looking for some classic Boston food, The Union Oyster House has it, from oysters to clam chowder. I would highly suggest getting the clam chowder, as it is one of their best dishes.

For something more casual, I’d recommend Max and Leo’s Pizza, located just outside Fenway Park. It’s a great spot to grab a bite before a game. Speaking of Fenway, catching a Red Sox game there is an experience like no other—especially if you’re a baseball fan.

Boston also has some great spots for nightlife. Two bars I recommend are The Green Dragon Tavern, which gives you the feeling of stepping back into the Revolutionary era, and Hennessy’s, which features fantastic live music and friendly service.

If you are looking for history in Boston, you should check out the Freedom Trail. The Freedom Trail is a guided tour that takes you around downtown Boston and shows you where important events happened during the start of our country. The trail is a 2.5-mile walking path that takes you to 16 different historical sites from the American Revolution.

Something that made it interesting for me and my dad was that we were standing at the site of the Boston Massacre on the 250th anniversary of our nation’s army. If you are looking to become more informed on how we started as a nation, I would highly suggest going on the Freedom Trail as it goes deeply into detail about our humble beginnings as a nation.

If you’re more into big city life, then Queens and New York City are the places to be. These areas have it all—sports, bars, restaurants, entertainment—you name it. There’s always something happening, and it’s impossible to see it all in just one visit.

The first stop my dad and I made was Queens, New York, where we visited Citi Field to watch the Mets play. What I really appreciate about Citi Field is how accessible it is. Unlike Fenway Park, where parking can be a challenge and public transit is usually the best option, Citi Field offers plenty of parking. The stadium itself is one of the nicer parks in Major League Baseball. It’s modern, easy to navigate, and filled with great amenities that enhance the fan experience.

After the game, we drove into New York City and made our way to the 9/11 Museum. Visiting the museum is something I believe everyone should do at least once in their life. It’s a powerful and emotional experience that helps you truly understand the magnitude of the tragedy and the lives that were changed forever.

Walking through the exhibits, I felt the weight of that day and gained a deeper appreciation for the resilience of the people affected. When it came time to eat, we stopped at Jackson Hole, a great spot known for its wide variety of burgers. It’s a convenient and satisfying choice, especially with its close proximity to some of the city’s top attractions.

After our meal, we ended our visit just a few blocks away at one of New York’s most iconic landmarks—the Empire State Building. Standing at the top and looking out over the city was the perfect way to end our time in the Big Apple.

This summer, I encourage everyone to get out and explore the incredible places our country has to offer. Whether it’s the historic charm of Boston or the fast-paced excitement of New York City, you’ll make memories that last a lifetime—especially when you’re sharing the journey with someone like your dad.