5 Health Benefits of Whole Milk for Kids

Forget the outdated nutrition advice that told parents to skip whole milk. A growing body of research is turning that idea on its head, making it time to rethink what “healthy” means for growing kids.

For decades, families have been told low-fat milk is the best choice once children turn 2. However, those recommendations were largely based on data from adults, not children. Today’s evidence paints a different picture – one where whole milk supports kids’ growth, development and long-term health.

“Parents are often surprised to learn whole milk isn’t just safe – it’s beneficial,” said Jaclyn London, MS, RD, CDN, nutrition consultant and spokesperson for Dairy Farmers of America.

“When we look at the latest research, whole milk provides the high-quality protein, healthy fats and essential nutrients kids need during key stages of development – without increasing risk for obesity or heart disease.”

With 13 essential nutrients and vitamins – including calcium, vitamin D and protein – real dairy milk is a simple, nutrient-dense staple. It’s also an easy addition to family favorites like Breakfast Cookies and Homemade Cream of Tomato Soup.

Here are five research-backed reasons to feel confident about choosing whole milk.

Whole milk is not associated with higher obesity rates. Multiple large-scale studies from “The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition,” the “International Journal of Obesity” and “Preventive Medicine Reports” show children who drink whole milk have lower or similar body fat levels compared to those drinking reduced-fat milk.

Whole milk does not increase risk of heart disease. According to “Advances in Nutrition,” whole milk does not increase cardiometabolic risk in kids; in fact, it’s associated with better vitamin D levels with no adverse effects on cholesterol or glucose.

It’s nutrient-dense and supports optimal growth. All types of milk, including whole, provide essential nutrients like calcium, protein and vitamins A and D- all critical for bone development and healthy growth in children, per “Nutrition Research Reviews.”

Kids like the taste – and that matters. Children often prefer the taste of whole milk over low-fat versions, according to the “Journal of Dairy Science,” which can lead to more consistent consumption.

Adults may benefit, too. Among adults, full-fat dairy is associated with greater satiety, improved blood sugar regulation and a reduced risk of metabolic syndrome, according to a study published in “Nutrition & Metabolism,” helping reframe full-fat dairy as part of a balanced diet.