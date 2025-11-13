Stars of Land of the Lost and Other Retro TV Shows Appearing at Bartow Con 2025

by James Coulter

Sean L. Serdynski grew up watching the classic Saturday morning television show Land of the Lost. Now he and other visitors to Bartow Con will be able to meet the main stars of that show this Saturday.

Kathy Coleman and Wesley Eure, the former child actors who played Holly and Will Marshall on Land of the Lost, will be some of the guest stars appearing at this year’s Bartow Con on Sat. Nov. 15 at the Bartow Civic Center.

Other guest celebrities include Marc Price from “Family Ties”, Parker Stevenson from “Baywatch”, Kevin Kedgley and Joe Davis from “Stranger Things”, and Duncan Watson and Patricia Patts, the voice actors of Charlie Brown and Peppermint Patty from “Peanuts.”

Bartow Con will include other festivities, including booths and vendors, food trucks, and even an immersive Harry Potter-themed room. The event will be hosted from 10 AM to 5 PM with tickets at $25.

Sean L. Serdynski created Bartow Con as an indoor spin-off of Syfy Bartow, Florida’s largest outdoor sci-fi convention, which has been ongoing for nearly 12 years. Since its inception three years ago, the indoor event has grown exponentially in size and number.

Serdynski is especially excited for this year’s event, as it will feature two actors from one of his favorite childhood shows, “Land of the Lost.” He was especially surprised by how he was able to invite the stars to the convention.

“I was a huge fan of [the show],” he said. “I wanted to get these two guests to one of our shows for many years. This year, it worked out, and they are coming. I will be able to spend some quality time with my childhood heroes–and they’re older than me now!”

Sean L Serdynski recently appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss this year’s Bartow Con. Listen to the full podcast on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-72-bartow-con-2025-wsean-l-serdynski