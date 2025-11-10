Polk County Commissioners Approve $50+ Million GMP for Northeast Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility Expansion

by James Coulter

The Northeast Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility (NERWWTF) will receive a new return pump station and electrical building now that a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) has been approved for the expansion.

At their regular meeting on Tues. Nov. 4, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) approved an addendum to the GMP and Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) contract for the NERWWTF, which amounts to $50,825,822.00.

That fixed sum covers the construction of the Phase B-Headworks, Return Pump Station, and Electrical Building No. 3, all of which have already completed preconstruction design and bidding services.

Photo source Polk County Government Florida

The expansion plan, originally approved Dec. 5, 2024, increases plant capacity from 6 to 9 million gallons per day to meet rapid growth in the service area. County officials said the GMP will allow capacity to be raised incrementally as designs and GMPs for later phases are finalized.

Earlier phases were approved in two separate GMPs: $41,644,133 on Dec. 17, 2024 for deep bed filters, chlorine contact chambers, dewatering, and a chemical feed building; and $30,421,036 on Feb. 28, 2025 for electrical and communications upgrades, including generator replacements to convert from medium voltage to low voltage.