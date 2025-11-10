Lee County Murder Suspect Captured After Multi-County Pursuit Ends in Bartow

HARDEE/POLK COUNTY – A man wanted for murder in Lee County was captured Saturday afternoon after a lengthy multi-county pursuit that began in Hardee County and ended in Bartow with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, just before noon on November 9, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office contacted them regarding a vehicle believed to be in Hardee County. Deputies were asked to be on the lookout for a 2024 black Dodge dually pickup truck connected to a homicide investigation. The suspect, identified as Leosbey Cuesta De Armas, was wanted on charges of Second Degree Murder and First Degree Burglary with Battery from an incident that occurred the previous day, November 8, in Lee County.

Hardee deputies began patrolling the southern part of the county and soon located the pickup parked on Dallas McClelland Road. As deputies approached, the vehicle fled. A pursuit began as the suspect drove north, evading several attempts by deputies to use stop sticks. The chase continued on US Highway 17, passing through Zolfo Springs, Wauchula, Bowling Green, and Fort Meade.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified as the pursuit crossed into their jurisdiction. Polk deputies and aviation units joined in as the truck continued northbound.

As the pursuit entered the southern area of Bartow, Polk deputies successfully deployed stop sticks, deflating the front left tire. The suspect struck a Polk County patrol vehicle but continued north. Moments later, the truck veered left near Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, crossed the median, and struck a light pole, bringing the chase to a stop.

Power lines were actively sparking in the roadway after the collision, and deputies quickly removed the suspect from the truck for safety. Leosbey Cuesta De Armas was turned over to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment. Hardee County deputies obtained a warrant for Fleeing to Elude related to the pursuit.

No other injuries or additional vehicle damage were reported.

Authorities from three counties were involved in the incident, which resulted in the safe capture of a homicide suspect who is expected to face charges in multiple jurisdictions.