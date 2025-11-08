Tax Collector Alerts Public to Postal Service Delays Affecting Payments

Joe G. Tedder, Tax Collector:

“❗️Attention, customers! Please read.

➡️Postal Service Disruption Delays Taxpayer Payments.

▪️The Tax Collector is aware of postal service issues causing delays for Polk County citizens with their property tax payments, registration renewals, and other items through the USPS.

▪️Some customers have reported having their payments come back as returned mail.

▪️USPS officials have informed the Tax Collector of an error in their processing as the cause of this.

“Paying taxes and registrations is already challenging enough although we strive to make it as effortless as possible for people,” Tax Collector Joe G. Tedder remarked, “but when the U.S. Post Office struggles to deliver mail, it becomes extremely frustrating for both our customers and our office.”

▪️The USPS claims to have fixed the problem.

▪️Now, USPS instructs anyone who received returned mail to place their items in a new envelope with a stamp and resend it to the Tax Collector’s Office if they still wish to submit their payments by mail.

❗️Please note! Customers can still make payments ONLINE. Read more here: https://www.polktaxes.com/postal-service-disruption-delays-taxpayer-payments/“